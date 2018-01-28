As in a startling move recently, the chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi said he won't attend Jaipur Literary Festival, held in Jaipur, in order to avoid discomfort to organisers & attendees, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on Sunday said the CBFC must be scrapped. He asserted that Prasoon Joshi should have attended Jaipur Lit Festive in Jaipur.

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on Sunday said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must be scrapped.”In my respectful opinion, Prasoon Joshi should have attended Jaipur Lit Festive For tyranny to triumph, all that good men have to do is nothing. I believe CBFC should be abolished. As I&B Ministry appointed Mudgal Committee to that end. Till CBFC exists, chief and I&B Ministry should defend its remit,” Tewari tweeted.

The Congress leader made the comment in the context of a startling move, the chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi has said he won’t attend Jaipur Literary Festival, held in Jaipur, in order to avoid discomfort to organisers & attendees. The development comes in the wake of repeated threats to Joshi by the Rajput Karni Sena. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi’s decision to skip the ongoing Zee Jaipur Literature Festival in the wake of repeated threats to him by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena over the certification of Padmaavat.

Joshi, in an earlier statement, said on Padmaavat: “I did my job and sincerely took a sensitive and balanced call. As I have said earlier, certification was done with due processes, incorporating valid suggestions whilst staying mindful of the concerns of the society as well as to the canvas of cinema.” Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been in the news over a long-standing row, due to which it did not release in a few states despite the Supreme Court’s decision green-signalling an all-India release. A noted lyricist, screenwriter, and poet, Joshi has received the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award three times, in 2007 and 2008 and again in 2014 for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has also received the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice, for his work in Taare Zameen Par (2007), and Chittagong (2013)