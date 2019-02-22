HRD has denied the request of Jamia Millia Islamia to award the actor with an honorary doctorate degree. The government further said that the actor has already got a degree from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) in the year 2016. The details were released when the university responded to the RTI filed by one of the media portals.

Further, the senior level officials of the government were approached and they said that there are no set of fixed rules that are related to present the degree. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan was a student of masters of Jamia Millia Islamia in mass communication research centre in the year 1988 to 1990, but unfortunately, the famous actor could not appear in the final year examinations as his attendance was low. Shah Rukh Khan is best known for his romantic roles and has been serving the industry since long with his super hit films. The actor is among his fans favourite and will next be seen in the movie Don 3 which is the third instalment of the Don series with Farhan Akhtar. As per reports, the movie will go on floors at the end of the upcoming year as Farhan is busy with the shoots of his films.

