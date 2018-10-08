Famous Comedian and co-founder of comedy group Tanmay Bhat is likely to “step away from his association with AIB”, said the comedy group in a statement on Monday, October 8, as Bhat is enduring with sexual harassment allegations amid #MeToo movement, which has created much uproar over social media. In a statement issued by AIB on Twitter on Monday afternoon, the comedy group said that it is keenly monitoring the sequence of events on social media over the sexual allegations against AIB and Bhat. The group further affirmed that allegations against the CEO will not be ignored, as reported by the NDTV.
Bhat has been accused by a woman for showing incompetence against Utsav Chakraborty, a former AIB member, who was called out on social media last week. The group also affirmed that another founding member of the group facing sexual harassment allegations, Gursimran Khamba, will also go on leave.
Earlier the group confessed in a statement that Bhat knew about allegations against Chakraborty, but failed to take any action against him.
However, AIB did not oust them and both of them continued working with the group. To this, Bhat lamented he should have ended ties then and reacted sternly, but he did not and feels sorry about it.
