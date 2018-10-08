The CEO and Co-founder of the comedy group Tanmay Bhat is likely to "step away from his association with AIB" amid sexual harassment allegations. The group affirmed on Monday, October 8, that allegations against Bhat will not be ignored. Gursimran Khamba, another founding member of the group, who is currently facing similar allegations, will go on leave till there's a clarity in his case, the statement said.

Famous Comedian and co-founder of comedy group Tanmay Bhat is likely to “step away from his association with AIB”, said the comedy group in a statement on Monday, October 8, as Bhat is enduring with sexual harassment allegations amid #MeToo movement, which has created much uproar over social media. In a statement issued by AIB on Twitter on Monday afternoon, the comedy group said that it is keenly monitoring the sequence of events on social media over the sexual allegations against AIB and Bhat. The group further affirmed that allegations against the CEO will not be ignored, as reported by the NDTV.

Bhat has been accused by a woman for showing incompetence against Utsav Chakraborty, a former AIB member, who was called out on social media last week. The group also affirmed that another founding member of the group facing sexual harassment allegations, Gursimran Khamba, will also go on leave.

By harassment, we meant that Utsav called up the person, cried, apologised, putting her in an uncomfortable position. Again, to clarify: this incident was only about the unsolicited picture in question. None of the other allegations were known to us. — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 5, 2018

Earlier the group confessed in a statement that Bhat knew about allegations against Chakraborty, but failed to take any action against him.

However, AIB did not oust them and both of them continued working with the group. To this, Bhat lamented he should have ended ties then and reacted sternly, but he did not and feels sorry about it.

A statement ; We're sorry pic.twitter.com/Lpa9HKyORb — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 5, 2018

