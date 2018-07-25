Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag Basu, played by Cezanne Khan was noted saying that he is happy and thrilled about the second season of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Khan was noted saying that he enjoyed playing the role of Anurag Basu and being a part of Ekta Kapoor's show. Kapoor recently took to her official Twitter account to share the teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The makers of Kasuatii Zindagii Kay is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming iconic show of Ekta Kapoor Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While Erica Fernandes will be seen essaying the role of Prerna, the makers have still not confirmed who will be stepping in the shoes of Anurag Basu. In an interview with HT, Cezanne Khan was noted saying that he can never forget the show that gave him everything – popularity, success, name and fame. Happy and thrilled about the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si actor further added by saying that he really enjoyed essaying the role of Anurag Basu on KZK and being on the show. He dedicated his success to the show.

The iconic Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagii Kay was always at the top 10 shows on the rating charts of TRP. Wishing the team good luck, Khan said revealed that he never got a chance to watch his show. The actors non-stop shooting for 1400 plus episodes made him watch just 20 episodes. He even told that he is not in touch with anybody personally but is connected with many industry folks on Facebook.

Ekta Kapoor took to her official Twitter account to share the first teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. There were reports of Parth Samthaan or Barun Sobit or Sharad Malhotra essaying the role of Anurag Basu but producer Ekta Kapoor confused her fans and made them more curious about the male protagonist of the show. She told her fans that none of the names floating can be the lead of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

