Chachi Ram Ram song promo: And the much-awaited promo of Haryanvi web-series, is finally out on social media. This is for the first time that the entire family will be seen sharing screen for a digital drama titled Chachi Ram Ram. Although Sapna Choudhary was missing from the song promo, we could spot Choudhary's mother and brother in the video that went on social media.

Chachi Ram Ram song promo: Excited to watch Sapna Choudhary and her entire family in one web series, fans have been waiting for the teaser of the digital drama. On April 13, the makers of Chachi Ram Ram wished Happy Baisakhi to Sapna Choudhary massive fanbase by sharing the first ever song promo of the show which is likely to premiere in the coming months of 2019. Though Haryanvi sensation was missing from the 3:17 minutes promo, we could manage to grab Chachi played by Neelam Choudhary’s glimpse.

We all know, Sapna Choudhary enjoys millions of followers on social media who love and adore her in every bit. Be it photos, Tik Tok videos or a new song, Sapna Choudhary’s followers are always present to make the lady feel special and loved. The promo song of Sapna Choudhary, Neelam Attri, Joginder Kundu starrer has already crossed 76,581 views on YouTube within hours or its upload. The web series will feature Karan Mirza, Naveen Naru, Joginder Kundu, Shikha Raghav, Ramphal Brothers, Keshav Jangra, Rambir Aryan, Shivani Attri, Poornima, Surya, Amit, Sahil Bajwan in the supporting role. Helmed by Farista, Chachi Ram Ram is bankrolled by Jyoti Mishra. Watch the promo song of Chachi Ram Ram, here:

Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega has set the Internet on fire. Raju Punjabi has once again collaborated with Sapna Choudhary for Saga Musics’ latest project. He has worked with Sapna Choudhary in songs like Gadan Jogi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Thada Bhartar, Laad Piya Ke, Sweety. Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega stars Sidharth Gaaba, A. I. John and Preeti Rana. If you missed watching the latest Haryanvi hit of Sapna Choudhary that has already garnered over 549,286 views, take a look at the music video here:

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who made her television debut with Bigg Boss season 11, hosted by Salman Khan, enjoys 1.7 million followers on Instagram. The stunning lady who barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sizzling pictures and hilarious videos, recently wished her followers on Baisakhi with a beautiful photo of herself in a blue and white coloured suit. Take a look at 10 beautiful pictures of Sapna Choudhary:

