Television actor Chahatt Khanna, who recently garnered attention for her music video quarantine love with singer Mika Singh, has recently deactivated her Instagram account. In an interview, Chahatt Khanna revealed that she is spending her quarantine with her kids and revealed that she hardly gets time for herself. Recently, the actor slammed various trolls on social media commenting on being a single mother. Further, she also revealed of being depressed in her last upload.

After lashing out at the trolls, Chahatt Khanna expressed herself on her Instagram story and quoted that she is not running away but just taking a break as she is busy with some work. She added that her team will continue to post photos. She also hinted towards her depressing stage and said that she will be back soon. Chahatt Khanna has two daughters Amaira and Zohar. She tied knots with her boyfriend Farhan Mirza in 2013 and got separated after 5 years.

She also quoted in one of her Instagram stories that women who don’t have families, relationships, and marriage can never understand that feeling of having kids. She added that having kids is a blessing, not a liability. It is all about feelings.

On the work front, Chahatt Khanna did her acting debut with Tv show Sachi Baat Sabhi Jag Jane in 2002. Post to which, she also appeared in Hero – Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Kaajjal, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She also tried her hands in films and did her film debut with The Film in 2005 and also appeared in films like 7½ Phere More Than a wedding, Thank You, Prassthanam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Dk76Pe9mKw

