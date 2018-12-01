Chahatt Khanna photos: Television star, Chahatt Khanna recently took her official Instagram handle, to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, she is looking adorable, dressed in an off-shoulder black dress. Her innocent smile and looks are making her fans go crazy and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 16k likes on Instagram.

The diva is looking alluring, dressed in an LBD style

Chahatt Khanna photos: Chahatt Khanna is known for her outstanding performances in the Television industry. The diva gained popularity from a famous daily soap–Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011 with her co-actors –Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. She has also done serials like –Hero Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Qubool Hai, and Kumkum – Pyara Sa Bandhan. The diva has not only flourished herself well on Television but has also tried her hands in movies. She started her career in 2002 when she was just 16 years old in a Cadbury’s advertisement campaign. She also did her first TV show Sachi Baat Sabhi Jag Jane in the same year.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking alluring, dressed in an LBD style. The diva is wearing a hot black off-shoulder dress with beige color footwear, which compliments her from every angle. Chahatt got married to Farhan Mirza in the year 2013. The diva has featured in films like – The Film, 7½ Phere..More Than a wedding and Ek Main Ek Tum. The Internet sensation has about 420K followers on the photo-sharing platform– Instagram and keeps entertaining her fans with her gorgeous looks.

