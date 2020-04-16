Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh starrer Quarantine Love has finally released some hours back and is receiving a great response from the audience. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Chahatt Khanna revealed some insights. Read here—

For a long time, Television actress Chahatt Khanna was making headlines as there were rumours around the hottie dating Bollywood singer Mika Singh. Post to which, the actor opened up about her project and revealed that it was a strategy to promote their upcoming song Quarantine Love, which has released some hours back and has garnered a good response from the audience. Basically, the song is the mashup of Bollywood classic songs Kehna Hai Kehna Hai and Bade Achche Lagte Hai.

The song features Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna as a couple who tries to revive their love during the lockdown period. Featuring sweet moments like bed tea, breakfast and date at nights, both of them came up with a message that though all of us are in quarantine, let’s not forget to love. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Chahatt Khanna revealed that both of them have not broken any protocols and they shot for the song before the lockdown.

Chahatt added that both of them shot much before her building was seized. She said that she went to Mika’s place and both of them shot for the song from an iPhone as both of them wanted to come up with something that can relate to people sitting at homes.

Watch Quarantine Love featuring Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh here—

Revealing about her lockdown, Chahatt revealed that since she is a mother, her entire time goes in taking care of her kids. She added that she doesn’t have a single second to try her creativity so her home has now become a madhouse. She also added that she is also helping her house help as this lockdown has effected more to low-income group people.

