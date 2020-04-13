Chahatt Khanna opens up about her song Quarantine Love with Bollywood singer Mika Singh, says people have started unfollowing her thinking that the two are dating.

From a long time, Television actor Chahatt Khanna is garnering attention for posting photos with singer Mika Singh in Instagram. With romantic poses and interesting captions, Chahatt Khanna created a lot of buzz with her images with the hashtag #QuarantineLove. Further, Mika Singh also revealed through his Instagram story where Chahatt was seen making paani puri for him which has no doubt given rise to various speculations about the duo dating each other.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Chahatt Khanna opened up about the entire publicity stunt and revealed that both of them are shooting for a song together which is titled as Quarantine Love. Opening about the entire subject, Chahatt Khanna revealed that as both of them next-door neighbours, so they decided to shoot something exciting without going outside.

She revealed that both Mika and she thought of creating a buzz and that was a part of their publicity plan for the song. Their plan worked in the right direction as her pictures have created a lot of questions in many minds. Further, Chahatt also revealed that many people have also unfollowed her on Instagram thinking that she is dating Mika. Clearing all such reports, the hottie revealed that both of them are good friends and it was fun shooting with him.

Further, Mika also revealed in an interview that Chahatt is very loving and caring and her genuine personality makes her special from others. It seems that the actor’s idea of creating speculations landed right and now people are waiting for their song Quarantine Love to be out soon.

