Chaiyya Chaiyya star Malaika Arora blue outfit: Malaika Arora has fashion sense but does anyone know that she also sets a fashion trend? If not check out her latest photo shared on her Instagram, in the photo, the diva looks totally alluring in Blue and we guess for Saturdays she chose Blue.

In the photo, the beautiful lass can be seen donning a blue shimmery Indian wear (Lehenga) which makes her look like a goddess which all the way landed up in Bollywood. Malaika shared a photo from a ramp show, in which she totally nails the looks with perfect makeup and completed her style by wearing with Diamond danglers and let her hair loose. No doubt the diva creates fashion and sets it as a trend. Currently, The stunner has a massive fan following on Instagram with 9.1 million subscribers.

On the professional front, the beauty was earlier a VJs and then she entered into the modelling industry, with her first song Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha the diva became the overnight star and after that the girl never looked back in her career, with back to back she gave many hit songs to the Bollywood industry some of her songs which stormed the nation like “Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Deewangi Deewangi, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello.

