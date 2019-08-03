Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui, Malaika Arora's top 10 songs: Bollywood's stunner Malaika Arora dances like a pro in every song of her, from Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui the diva has stormed the nation with these songs, here's the top 10 Bollywood song of Malaika which will blow your mind

Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui, Malaika Arora’s top 10 songs: Malaika Arora is one of the hot sizzling actresses in the Bollywood industry. The diva in her every song dances like a pro and makes the song a big box office hit, her every song garnered more than millions of views songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui are stills some of the favorite songs which are played in every Indian occasion and without that the party is incomplete for every Indian family. With these songs, the diva became an overnight star and counted as one of the most appealing item dancers of Bollywood industry.

If we call her a charmer or lucky charm, then it may not sound wrong because in every movie she performed a song made the movie a big hit like Dil Se, Bichhoo, Kaante, Heyy Babyy, Om Shanti Om, Welcome, Dabangg, Gabbar Singh (Telugu), Housefull 2, Dabangg 2,Pataakha and many more, hence its proved that Bollywood has its lucky charm, the diva is touted to be one of the highest-paid item dancers of Bollywood.

On the professional front, the diva is currently hosting a reality TV show on colors channel whereas, her upcoming project is India’s Next Top Model. No doubt the diva has it all to storm the nation with her sensuous dance moves and curvaceous body and not only that the beautiful lass is also the internet sensation with a massive fan following of 9.1 million followers.

Here are some of Malaika’s top songs which will definitely kick start your weekend

