The much-awaited song Chamma Chamma which is the recreated version of the iconic song from China Gate and features Elli AvrRam has finally been released by the makers of the film on Friday! Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to share the much-anticipated song which has been filmed on Bigg Boss fame Elli AvrRam and also stars Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. In the song, the Indian-Greek actor Elli AvrRam flaunts her sexy dance moves which will surely set the Internet on fire!

Her belly dance and amazing expressions make you want to watch the video song again and again! The original song was filmed on Urmila Matondkar who was known as the dancing sensation during the ’90s but we feel that Elli AvrRam has also done full justice to the song. The revised version of Chamma Chamma has been crooned by Neha Kakkar, Romi, Arun and Ikka and is from the upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan which has been helmed by Sourabh Srivastava. The song has been trending on social media on number one position and has gone viral! The song was one of the most awaited songs of the year.

The film stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

