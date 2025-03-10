Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR to Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Team India made history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title after a thrilling final against New Zealand.

The victory sparked an outpouring of joy across the country, with Bollywood celebrities, sports enthusiasts, and public figures flooding social media with congratulatory messages. Among the first to react was Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who shared his excitement on Instagram Stories, applauding Team India’s remarkable achievement.

He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to our men in blue on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025,” sharing in the excitement of the victory.

Heartiest congratulations to our Men in Blue on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 9, 2025

Actor Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram to cheer for Team India. He posted, “UNSTOPPABLE!! The absolute best,” and complemented his post with the energetic song ‘Soorma’ from his own film URI: The Surgical Strike.

NTR Jr also shared his thoughts on the match. He wrote, “Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat.”

Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 9, 2025



Superstar Mahesh Babu also joined in the celebrations, sharing his pride with his followers. “Overwhelmed with pride! Huge congrats to Team India for clinching the Champions Trophy…true champs! #TeamIndia,” he posted.

Overwhelmed with pride! Huge congrats to Team India for clinching the Champions Trophy…true champs! 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 9, 2025

Madhuri Dixit also expressed her admiration for the Indian team. “An amazing match and a true testament of their skill, dedication, and team work! The whole nation is so proud!” she wrote on her Instagram, joining the chorus of celebratory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

The wave of celebrations extended beyond a few actors, with several Bollywood stars joining in to congratulate Team India. Celebrities like Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt took to social media to applaud the historic victory.

Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy undefeated

India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a gripping final. The triumph not only added another accolade to their cricketing legacy but also reinforced their dominance as the top-ranked team in both ODIs and T20Is.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 251/7, with key contributions from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Glenn Phillips (34). However, India’s chase, despite an early setback, was anchored by skipper Rohit Sharma’s commanding 76 and a steady 31 from Shubman Gill. The middle-order duo of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, along with Hardik Pandya’s composed finish, ensured India crossed the line with a four-wicket victory.

(With Inputs From ANI)

