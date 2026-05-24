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Home > Entertainment News > Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani’s romantic drama earned Rs 3.65 crore on its second day, taking the total India net collection to Rs 6.65 crore. Despite mixed reviews and competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu, and Drishyam 3, the film witnessed a decent growth at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 08:53 IST

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil has finally hit the cinema on May 22, 2026, but the movie showed a slow start on its opening day at the box office. Even though the movie has been backed by Karan Johar’s production house, it has failed to put some real impact on audiences and moviegoers. Ananya Panday’s romantic drama is also witnessing tough competition from other releases like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu, and Drishyam 3, which are already holding up well in theatres. So given how limited the pre release buzz was and the mixed reviews coming from both audiences and critics, the Chand Mera Dil box office collection on day 2 was a fairly decent kickoff. 

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report on Sacnilk, the Vivek Soni directorial has earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 2. Chand Mera Dil is running in over 4,884 shows. After this, the overall Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection still stands at Rs 7.89 which shows a low dip according to the opening day. Also the movie saw an average occupancy of 21.7% at theatres during day 2 which is what people are calling decent for the opening day but still low according to Karan Johar’s movies. 

Meanwhile, Chand Mera Dil worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 0.50 crore on Day 2 which is making its total overseas gross to Rs 0.80 crore.

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Chand Mera Dil vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu and Drishyam 3

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do India box office collection has reached Rs 36.02 crore while the total India net collection now stands at Rs 30.35 crore. Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide box office collection has grossed a total of Rs 5.85 crore which has pushed the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 41.87 crore. 

Karuppu has entered it day 7 with Rs 191.34 worldwide box office collection. Meanwhile the movie has collected 11.85 crore net in India which shows the blockbuster movement at theatres. 

Chand Mera Dil Story 

Chand Mera Dil is a romantic movie which plays with the whole shift from a carefree college romance into the tougher facts of early adulthood. It is directed by Vivek Soni and the plot kind of sticks with Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya Panday) as their intense connection slowly fractures. You know, unexpected life choices come in, plus some domestic struggles, make everything feel a bit more complicated than it was before. 

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Brings Angel Vibes To Cannes Closing Ceremony In White Feather Suit 

 

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu
Tags: anaya pandayChand Mera Dil box officeChand Mera Dil box office collectionChand Mera Dil movieChand Mera Dil storyDrishyam 3karuppu box office collecitonLakshya Lalwanipati patni aur woh doPati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Earns Rs 3.65 Crore Amid Strong Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu

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