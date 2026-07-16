Chand Mera Dil OTT Release: Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama Online

Chand Mera Dil OTT Release: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil has finally arrived on OTT, giving audiences another chance to watch the coming-of-age love story from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film began streaming on JioHotstar on July 16, 2026, following its theatrical release on May 22, 2026. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film marked Lakshya’s first romantic lead opposite Ananya Panday and explored the emotional highs and lows of young love, unexpected parenthood, and growing up.

Where to watch Chand Mera Dil online

Chand Mera Dil is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The film had a theatrical release in May but received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. Despite its critical reception, the film has continued to attract attention for its performances and emotionally driven storyline, making its OTT release highly anticipated among fans of the lead pair.

What is Chand Mera Dil about?

Directed by Vivek Soni, best known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Chand Mera Dil follows Aarav and Chandni, two engineering students whose college romance takes an unexpected turn when Chandni becomes pregnant.

Faced with life-changing decisions at a young age, the couple must navigate fear, responsibility, marriage, and parenthood while trying to hold on to their relationship. At its heart, the film explores love, emotional maturity, and the realities of growing up sooner than expected.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza under the banner of Dharma Productions.

What did Ananya Panday and Lakshya say about the OTT release?

Expressing her excitement about the film’s digital premiere, Ananya Panday said playing Chandni had been one of her most memorable experiences. She added that she hopes more viewers will now discover the story on JioHotstar and enjoy it with their loved ones.

Lakshya echoed the sentiment, saying he was happy the film would now reach a wider audience. Calling it a story that lingers long after the credits roll, he said he hopes viewers make it part of their next movie or date night.