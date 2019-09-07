Chandrayaan 2 mission: Moment when the lander Vikram landed on the moon's surface, a sense of proudness generated among all the Indians. TV celebrities were also equally excited about the same and shared their thoughts regarding the same. Several celebrities stayed awake till midnight to congratulate ISRO on their big achievement.

Ever since the lander Vikram has been landed on the moon’s surface at ISRO, Bengaluru last night September 7, there was a kind of excitement and curiosity to witness the experience the Chandrayaan 2. TV celebrities were also equally excited about the same and several decided to stay awake till midnight ISRO for its efforts. They took to their social media and share their thoughts on India’s big achievement. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta to TV star Hina Khan, celebrities took to their Twitter handle and expressed their proud moment.

Presently, every single detail about Chandrayaan 2 is gaining attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at ISRO Bengaluru to witness the historic moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged and consoled that ISRO Chief K Sivan after he broke down on his big achievement.

While addressing the hard work, PM Modi said that India is feeling proud of scientists. They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous. They also remained hopeful and would continue working hard on our space programme.

ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go well in the early hours of Saturday after lander losing the communication with the ground stations during its final descent.

From 1958 to 2019, India, US, USSR (now Russia), Japan, the European Union, China and Israel launched different lunar missions. These missions varied from orbiters, landers and flyby, orbiting the Moon, landing on the Moon and flying by the Moon.

First mission to the Moon was planned by the US in August 17, 1958, but the launch of a pioneer was unsuccessful. First successful mission to the Moon was Luna 1 by the USSR on January 4, 1959.

It was also the first ‘Moon flyby’ mission and the success had come only in the sixth mission.

In a span of little more than a year, from August 1958 to November 1959, US and the USSR had launched 14 missions.

