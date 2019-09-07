Chandrayan 2: To encourage ISRO and to motivate the entire team for their efforts, recently, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar hailed ISRO for their efforts. Take a look at the posts–

Chandrayan 2 was the second lunar expedition by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after Chandrayan in 2008. The mission was set up to the South pole of the moon and was supposed to land smoothly at moon’s surface via Vikram Lander. The mission launched on July 22, 2019, and was supposed to land on September 7, however, due to loss of contact with the control centre at Bengaluru just before Vikram Lander was 2.1 Kms away from the surface of moon, proved to be a big loss for the entire country and the dream of putting the Indian flag on the moon just remained a dream.

Since the moment, the chief of ISRO–K Sivan, announced about the loss of contact, the entire nation is supporting ISRO for its efforts. Reports reveal that till now no other nation has even attempted to reach the South pole of the moon and India was among the leaders. From morning itself, all the social media platforms are flooded with wishes, motivating poems and one-liners to hail ISRO.

Moreover, Bollywood celebrities have also expressed themselves and have lauded the efforts of ISRO by positive tweets. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for her recent film–The Zoya Factor, also expressed herself by sharing the video of PM Narendra Modi hugging the chief of ISRO–Sivan and quoted heartening. Further, filmmaker Karan Johar also tweeted and said that the incredible endeavours of the Indian Space Research Organisation has made everyone proud.

Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do….so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 7, 2019

Further, Game Over actor Taapsee Pannu also praised the efforts of ISRO by quoting that sometimes it is okay to step back from your aim and come back with a bigger roar with all the preparations. Riteish Deshmukh also encourraged the spirits of ISRO by reminding the prayer–We Shall Over Come.

Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit… it’s ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 7, 2019

We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro – what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019

So proud of what team @isro has already achieved!! Last night did not go as planned but in science there is no failure. Only lessons. And I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than ever!! Much love, respect & gratitude to u all🙏🏼🇮🇳❤️ #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO #Chandrayaan2Landing — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 7, 2019

Moreover, many celebrities also expressed their hope that it is possible that the contact gets recharged again with the Vikram Lander. Talking about the journey so far, the craft started the journey by revolving around the orbit of the earth for 23 days and started the journey to the moon on August 14.

