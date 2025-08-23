LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Change Behind The Bushes': Karisma Kapoor's Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor shared candid memories of early Bollywood shoots, revealing how actors changed behind bushes and lacked basic facilities. Her anecdotes highlight the hardships, humor, and community spirit of the 1990s film industry, contrasting today’s comfortable sets and luxury caravans

Karisma Kapoor recalls tough Bollywood days without basic facilities
Karisma Kapoor recalls tough Bollywood days without basic facilities

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 23, 2025 20:47:56 IST

Recently, veteran actress Karisma Kapoor gave an interesting insight into the harsh and sometimes primitive arena of film shoots at the beginning of her career. She casually talked of an era when they had little facilities to change, especially when compared to comfortable sets and luxurious caravans nowadays. “We had to change behind the bushes,” she recollected, adding how tough this particular era was because of the kind of struggle required to meet demands. She also described the existence of appropriate washrooms as she said, “We used to walk miles to use a washroom.” These recollections create a very graphic image of a period, when under the epiphany of the silver screen, there were no privileged conditions in the set. 

The actress added that the total unit would be cognizant of such logistical challenges that emitted a type of collective suffering and team spirit. Her words offer us a gossamer, unconveyed view of the way in which the Indian film industry has transformed.

Karishma Kapoor Early Film Challenges

Karisma Kapoor anecdotes point out to noticeable logistical challenges that filmmakers and actors had to deal with in the 1990s. Adding on to the absence of sanitation facilities, she brought up the infrastructure that is sometimes scarce in locations that they shoot at. This usually implied grueling work rates in unpleasant weather with little amenities. Her memories act as a reminder that behind the glamorous end result process on screen, there is a very difficult journey in making this product.

The fact that the actress is willing to share such moments is a great contribution to history, and witness to the hard work of artists that managed to power through such challenging conditions to create memorable performances. The sense of community and a feeling of sharing something special that Kapoor describes was contributed to by the shared experience of the cast and crew which made this closer and more purposeful.

Karisma’s On-Set Anecdotes

Kapoor does not write only hardship stories; he also shares the human side of the movie business and even explains it with humor. The secretive chatter of the unit when an actor needed to find a place to change or use the restroom built up a special atmosphere on the set. These little moments of intimacy and comedy were a part of the process of creation. Her openness offers a welcome respite to the glossy cover of celebrity Dom today which cuts us off from the human side of the stars we see on the screen.

Her reminiscences emphasize a period when professional lines were in different places, and the whole crew, including the lead actors were working in collaboration in order to rise above the challenges and creating a sense of community that is not so present in highly structured and segmented today film sets.

