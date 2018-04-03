The world is officially coming to an end, as fans woke up to a devastating news today, the most celebrated couple of Hollywood Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have officially announced their split. They posted an image stating an amicable divorce on all three social media platforms, announcing that even though they remain friends and parents, they have chosen to take different paths as lovers. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced Monday that they are separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple posted a joint statement saying “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” Their announcement also said that there are “no secrets nor salacious events” that led to the split. The couple first met while filming the 2006 movie Step Up. They married in 2009 and have a young daughter together named Evelyn. Channing Tatum who was last seen in Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017, is busy doing Magic Mike shows in Vegas whereas Jenna is judging a dance show called World of Dance on ABC alongside Jennifer Lopez.

