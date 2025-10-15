LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Channing Tatum finds grace in 'crazy' true crime tale 'Roofman'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 06:09:12 IST

By Hanna Rantala LONDON (Reuters) -Hollywood star Channing Tatum transforms into a gentle and goofy real-life criminal in the comedy drama "Roofman".    Directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, the movie tells the story of U.S. Army veteran and father of three Jeffrey Manchester, who was nicknamed "Roofman" for robbing over 40 McDonald's restaurants by breaking in through the roof.     Described by his friend as the "smartest dumb guy I know", the film sees Manchester being sentenced to 45 years in prison for his crimes and using his wits and observational skills to escape. Instead of going on the run, Manchester manages to hide in a toy store for months and falls for one of its employees, Leigh, played by Kirsten Dunst.     The movie tracks his efforts to evade capture and shows him winning over Leigh's daughters and charming the congregation of the church she frequents with his caring demeanour before eventually getting caught.    "I grew up in Florida and I've known people like Jeff. I was probably like two decisions away from being Jeff myself in certain aspects of my life," Tatum said as he premiered the movie at the London Film Festival on Tuesday.    "Jeff's story is about someone that just can't get out of his own way and I think a lot of us are like that. I think this movie is about empathy and grace," Tatum said.    "Blue Valentine" and "The Light Between Oceans" director Cianfrance said he was intrigued the contradictions in Manchester's behaviour.    "The crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I didn't have to make much up. I just had to tie a few things together for thematics," he said. "I just followed the crazy truth that I learned about. I felt like a kind of an emotional investigator."    Manchester has not been able to see the movie but has felt the ripples of its release behind the bars, Cianfrance said.    "Some really positive things have happened. There's people in Jeff's life who he hasn't talked to in a long time who have started to see the film, and he's been starting to get in contact with them. They're answering his calls now. He called me about a week ago and said,' Derek, if I could give you a hug, I would'," Cianfrance said. "That was, yeah, that was a moment.""Roofman" is out in U.S. theatres now and released globally in October. (Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Stephen Coates)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:09 AM IST
