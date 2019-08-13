Sonam Bajwa is an Indian actress covering Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil genre. She has been appreciated for her phenomenal performances in Item numbers. Here are some authentic performances of this dancing sensation.

Sonam Bajwa aka Sonampreet Bajwa is a Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu actress she is also an Indian model. The actor has come into the industry with her participation in Femina Miss India 2012. She has made her debut in a Punjabi film titled Best Of Luck in the year 2013, after that she has been seen in Punjabi blockbuster named Punjab 1984. The actress has been awarded for her phenomenal performance in the film.

After that she has made her debut in Tamil film titled Kappal in the year 2014, the film was not a success in box-office but it gave her a name in Tamil cinema. Sonam then seen in a Telugu film named Aatadukundam Raa, she left her impression of her debut in Telugu film. The actress has been featured in Takadum, it was her first Hindi film that didn’t get publicity but opens the door of Bollywood for her.

Sonam Bajwa will be next seen in Bollywood film Street Dancer, co-starring Kalank actor Varun Dhawan, Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor, Punit Pathak, Jai Singh, Shakti, Mohan, Dharmesh, Nohra Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Sushant Khatri, and Sanam Johar. The film is directed by Choreographer, director Remo D’Souza and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The dancing sensation was born in Nanital and follows Punjabi customs by birth. She has completed her graduation from Delhi University and then she became an air hostess in Mumbai. Later she switches to acting and now the actress is well settled. She creates her interest in acting after getting enrolled with Femina Miss India 2012.

The actor is known for her item numbers in the films and hence appreciated for her dance moves by many. She has made remarkable performances in Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, here 5 astonishing item number performed by Sonam Bajwa that includes DJ Wala, Tommy Shadaa, Wang Da Naap, Carry on Jatta 2, and Jutti.

