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Home > Entertainment News > Chaos Outside Jalsa As Amitabh Bachchan Fan Collapses During Sunday Meet Gathering

Chaos Outside Jalsa As Amitabh Bachchan Fan Collapses During Sunday Meet Gathering

Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans outside his Mumbai, a fan reportedly fainted because of the huge crowd.

Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans outside his Mumbai, a fan reportedly fainted because of the huge crowd. Photo: ANI
Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans outside his Mumbai, a fan reportedly fainted because of the huge crowd. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 00:38 IST

For many years, Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence every Sunday. But this week’s gathering near Jalsa worried many people on social media after a fan reportedly fainted because of the huge crowd. Several videos of the incident went viral online on Sunday.

Bachchan’s Sunday appearances outside his house are a special tradition for his fans. People from across the country come to see the superstar wave at them and thank them for their love and support.

However, this weekend’s crowd became hard to control due to the large number of people and the intense heat.

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Fan Reportedly Faints During Heavy Rush Outside Jalsa

According to viral videos, Amitabh Bachchan came outside Jalsa wearing white clothes to greet his fans when chaos suddenly broke out in the crowd. Due to the heavy rush and extreme heat, one person reportedly fainted and fell on the road, while people nearby quickly tried to help.

Reports said the person was given water, and people around tried to make some space for him. However, there is still no update about the fan’s health condition.

The videos have now started a discussion on social media about crowd control and safety. Many users shared concerns about the dangers of standing in huge crowds for long hours.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotional Message for Fans

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional message saying that he had spoken to his security team to make sure fans were treated properly. He said he feels proud and honoured to receive so much love and blessings from people. According to him, the love and support of his fans motivate him to live each day and work even harder.

Amitabh also said that his fans stand for hours in extreme heat just to see him once, and that means a lot to him. He said he deeply respects their love, support, and good wishes. As a superstar, he believes it is his responsibility to return the same love and respect to his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next appear in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The first movie, which also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, became a huge hit and earned more than ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

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Chaos Outside Jalsa As Amitabh Bachchan Fan Collapses During Sunday Meet Gathering
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Chaos Outside Jalsa As Amitabh Bachchan Fan Collapses During Sunday Meet Gathering

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Chaos Outside Jalsa As Amitabh Bachchan Fan Collapses During Sunday Meet Gathering
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