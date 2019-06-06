Chapaak is a tale based on acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal. The cast of the movie wrapped up the movie yesterday. after the wrap-up, Deepika shared the picture of the entire Chapaak team on her Instagram page. Today Meghna Gulzar tweeted two pictures with her cast saying she will always carry the characters with her.

After back to back superhits, Bollywood belle Deepika will now be seen with Vikrant Massey in Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak. Chapaak is a true tale of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In the movie, Deepika will be seen as Malti and Vikrant as Amol.

Meghna along with the dedicated team wrapped up the movie yesterday. Today, she shared two pictures on Instagram. While in one of the pictures she was found hugging Deepika tightly. The picture very well depicted the bond they developed during the shoot. In the second picture, the trio can be seen smiling happily. She also mentioned that she will always carry these characters with her and admitted having an emotional attachment with the cast.

The other day Deepika had shared the picture of the entire Chapaak family on her Instagram page. Dee Pee finds Chapaak as one of the precious movies of her career, as she made her debut as a producer in this movie.

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavaat, which left the viewers stunned. Along with Deepika, the movie also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. In the movie, Deepika played as Rani Padmavati. While Ranveer Kapoor as Sultan Alauddin Khiji is fascinated by her magnificent beauty and attacks her kingdom to claim her. The movie had embroiled in controversies. The original name of the movie was Padmavati, which was later changed to Padmavaat. The movie was based on a historical event.

After Meghna’s massive super hit Razzi, the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the true tale. The movie is likely to release on January 10, 2020. The rising popularity of the producer is because of her closeness to reality. Meghna’s movies revolve around real-life incidents. This helps her attract the public. We are all eager to see Meghna’s version of Lakshmi’s story.

