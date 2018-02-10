Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, which marks Amar Kaushik’s debut directorial and is written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, taking off in the town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. We have learnt that Rajkummar plays a local tailor named Vicky in the film, while Shraddha’s character has a supernatural element to it. The film’s team completed the first schedule in January and is expected to wrap up in March.

Post starring in Saaho alongside Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor will be found in an intriguing motion picture titled Stree. The movie will likewise star Rajkummar Rao. The insights about their parts have been released and it will make you invested in the plot. As per a leading daily, Shraddha will have a supernatural element to her character, while Rajkummar will play a local tailor named Vicky. The flick marks Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut and is composed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and it will be shot in the residential area of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. “For the part, I got Raj a sewing machine and we hired a tailor who would go to his house every day and teach him the ropes of the job. Tailoring is all about how fast you can pedal the machine. Raj practised for 15-20 days and he would send me pictures of his progress. We also had workshops before taking the film on the floors, where all the actors, from Raj to Shraddha, gave inputs and offered improvisations,” filmmaker Kaushik told the leading daily.

Talking about Shraddha and her role, he added, “I was unsure if Shraddha would agree to do the film since I am a debutant director but she loved the script. It’s her first comedy and she has a great sense of humour. The film required characters to converse in pure Hindi and Shraddha has excelled in that department as well.” Interestingly, Varun Dhawan’s upcoming flick, Sui Dhaaga will see the actor playing a tailor’s role, and a recent pic of the actor trying his hand on the sewing machine was released recently which got a lot of attention.