Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen Marriage Row: Charu Asopa Found Condoms In His Bag — Why Did He Accuse Her Of An Affair?

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had several ups and downs in the public eye before ending their marriage in divorce in 2023. Sometime later, certain allegations which were made during that time are being raised again. Charu had alleged that Rajeev, who is Sushmita Sen’s brother, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Ziana. Charu had also alleged that once she had found condoms in his bag after he had travelled to Delhi without letting her know.

Rajeev denied her allegations and also raised an allegation of his own against Charu, that she was having an affair with actor Karan Mehra. But what exactly did both have to say?

What Did Charu Asopa Say About Rajeev Sen?

Charu stated that Rajeev would at times spend long periods of time out of the house when she was pregnant. In his absence, he would at times give an explanation to Charu that he had spent time at cafes or even in his car sleeping.

Charu further explained that she started feeling there was some wrong going on when she discovered some condoms in his bag. This is what Charu explained while talking about her claim of Rajeev’s infidelity while married to him.

Did Charu Asopa Also Accuse Rajeev Sen Of Abuse?

Yes. Charu also accused Rajeev of physical abuse during their troubled marriage. She said there were occasions when she contacted police and filed a complaint. Charu later said she had repeatedly forgiven Rajeev after apologies because she still wanted the marriage to work and hoped they could remain together as a family.

Why Did Rajeev Sen Accuse Charu Asopa Of An Affair?

Charu’s accusations were denied by Rajeev who went on to accuse Charu of having an affair with the actor Karan Mehra. He alleged that he got voice messages from Charu’s mother stating that Charu was involved in an affair with Karan. Charu denied the accusation and termed it as a false statement by Rajeev. Bringing Karan Mehra into the picture made things even more complicated.

Did Charu And Rajeev Try To Save Their Marriage?

Yes. The couple had decided to separate before later attempting a reconciliation. Charu said they chose to give their marriage another chance largely for the sake of their daughter Ziana after Rajeev reportedly promised that their problems would not repeat. The reconciliation, however, did not last. The relationship again deteriorated, and the pair eventually went ahead with their divorce.

When Did Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Divorce?

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and had their child, Ziana, in 2021. They finally separated and divorced in June 2023, after multiple break-ups and attempts at making things work. Post-divorce, Charu mentioned that she wanted to have a friendly relationship with Rajeev for Ziana’s sake. Moreover, she did not want Ziana to grow up seeing her parents in a dysfunctional marriage.

Where Do Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Stand Now?

Regardless of how bitter the fight was between them; Charu has openly expressed her wish for Rajeev to continue being a part of Ziana’s life. As such, the relationship between the separated couple evolved from a very public war within the marriage to co-parenting despite the separation.

Their accusations against each other still seem to be quite serious and opposing, but Charu and Rajeev have each denied the accusations brought forth by the other. It can be said for sure that their marriage suffered from a series of break-ups and attempts at reconciliation, ultimately ending up in divorce.

ALSO READ: 3 Idiots 2 Cast Confirmed: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan And Sharman Joshi Return, Rajkumar Hirani Reveals What He Is Writing