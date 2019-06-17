Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen finally got hitched with popular Tv actress Charu Asopa in Goa. The Bride looked beautiful in a crimson red lehenga wherein the Groom looked handsome in a cream sherwani with a safa (turban) and shawl.

Indian TV actress Charu Asopa have finally tied the knot with Rajeev Sen. The first pics of the newlywed couples are finally out and they both look fab. The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s close family and friends including Sushmita Sen, Actors Neil Bhatt, Alan Kapoor, Amrin Chakkiwala and others.

The couples were twinning in red on their wedding day. On the other hand, Charu looked beautiful in a crimson red lehenga which she teamed up with beautiful maangtikka and traditional bridal jewellery, wherein Rajeev looked dapper in a cream sherwani with a safa (turban) and shawl.

Charu became famous with the serial Mere Angne Mein, made her relationship with Sushmita Sen’s brother official in January this year. The much-in-love couple has never failed from showing their love for each other on social media.

Charu Asopa’s sister-in-law Sushmita Sen along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Rene and Alisah flaunted their dimples at the wedding. Earlier Sushmita had shared the news of their engagement on her social media handle and welcomed Charu into the family.

Reports say that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7, and the couples are has been in limelight right from their cute proposal to court wedding and now their Goa wedding is giving us couple goals. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa also organised the Sangeet and Haldi ceremony before hosting a grand wedding.

