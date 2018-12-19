Cheat India actress Shreya Dhanwanthary: Shreya Dhanwanthary is a 30-year-old actor, model and an author. The actor is unmarried and commenced with her career with a Telugu movie–Sneha Geetham. The diva is best known for her beauty with brains combination and the vitals of her body goes like 32-26-32. The actor is recently making headlines for her Bollywood debut –Cheat India opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Shreya Dhanwanthary has recently been making news for her Bollywood Debut– Cheat India with co-star Emraan Hashmi. She is also a model and has a popular face in various commercials. The actor is a dancer and is trained in dance forms–Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam. Her debut revolves around the wrongdoings of education system majorly focussing on the conducts in Engineering and other colleges. In an interview she said that she is aware of all these malpractices of education system.She further added she wants to be the part of the subject which is compelling, interesting, engaging, not only for students but for their parents too. As per the reports, the beauty was selected over 50 girls who had given auditions. She was finalised for her innocence, simplicity and charm.The film is likely to release on January 25, 2018.

Shreya is from a Telugu family and is raised in Delhi. The actor is the best example of beauty with brains. She is a 30-year-old actor, model, author. From her childhood , the diva is acting and has always been a performer.She is a young tall girl with 5’8” feet inches height and 55 kg weight. She is gym enthusiast and likes to spend her maximum time in gym.She is unmarried and vitals of her body goes like–32-26-32. In 2008 the diva sat for the auditions for Pantaloons Femina Miss India South and became the first runner-up in the competition when she was in 3rd year of her engineering. She got her first acting break in Telugu film–Sneha Geetham. In her early stages, she commenced by doing commercials and suddenly got overloaded with modeling offers.

