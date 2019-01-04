Cheat India: As per the reports, Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India is now advanced a week earlier and is likely to hit the silver screens on January 18, 2019. The release date is preponed at a special request of Shiv Sena as a biopic of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, was also scheduled to release on January 25, 2019, with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was very well excited for his upcoming movie–Cheat India which focussed on the corruption in our current education system. The actor, as well as his fans, are eagerly waiting for the movie, as for the first time Emraan will be seen in such a role. The film was scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019. According to the reports, now the film-makers have innovated their plan and preponed the release date a weak earlier. Now the film will release on January 18, 2019, instead of Republic Day. The makers wanted to run solo at the box office and so preponed the release date in order to meet their targets and not to add upon their promotion cost.

The reports said that the movie makers will have a press conference and will decide about the release tomorrow. One of the reports also reveals that Shiv Sena requested the movie makers to shift the release date as a biopic of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is also scheduled to release on January 25, 2019, along with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. Understanding the situation, the producers agreed upon the request and both of the party producers have called for a press conference.

