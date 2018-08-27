Cheat India: Emraan Hashmi is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Cheat India. Helmed by Soumik Sen, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. Hashmi today, August 27 took to his official Twitter account to unveil the poster of his upcoming film Cheat India.

The teaser poster of Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India was unveiled on Monday, August 27. The tagline of the poster says, “Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai.” Asking fans that do they agree, Emraan Hashmi even told his fans to stay tuned to find out. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the glimpse of Cheat India logo. Last month in July, Emraan Hashmi took to his social media handle to let the fans know that they have started the shooting of his upcoming movie in Lucknow.

Here's a glimpse of the logo of #CheatIndia… Stars Emraan Hashmi… Directed by Soumik Sen… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi… 25 Jan 2019 release… #RepublicDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/8yMwevyn0w — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga song Chaav Laaga: Simplicity that will touch your heart!

It is also reported that Shreya Dhanwanthary will star opposite Emraan Hashmi as the leading lady of the movie. Talking about the education system in India, the upcoming movie of Hashmi is helmed by Soumik Sen. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Cheat India will hit the theatres on January 29, next year.

Emraan Hashmi in an interview was noted saying that that Cheat India would have been dismissed by the industry but now that the language of the cinema is changing and the audience is willing to watch different stories, he has decided to experiment with the upcoming movie. The movie is all about the concept of buying your way through education, jobs and earnings is disturbing. The actor thinks it is important to understand the vulnerability of hardworking and gifted students who get left out.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Hubby Angad Bedi has the cutest wish for his world

As per sources, after Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi will start shooting for Surya Kant Bhande Patil’s next titled as Father’s Day. Penned by Ritesh Shah, the movie will be helmed by Shantanu Baagchi and bankrolled by Emraan Hashmi, Priya Gupta and Kalpana Udyawar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More