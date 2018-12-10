Cheat India 2019: The makers and producers of the film have released the new poster of Cheat India and its amazing. The new poster is starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and earlier the first poster was released on November 12, 2018. The movie is showing Emraan Hashmi as a bribe thug who takes money from the people in return giving them jobs and admission. The movie will release on January 25, 2019.

Cheat India movie: The makers and producers of Cheat India have released the new poster of the film. The film is directed and written by Soumik Sen. Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be seen playing the lead roles in the film. The makers of the film have made Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and Raid in the past which are blockbusters in Bollywood. The movie Cheat India teaser trailer was released on November 15, 2018. In the trailer, we can clearly see that Emraan Hashmi’s character is a conman who takes money from people to provide them with jobs and admission in colleges. His character is shown as a powerful man who can change the luck when its required according to his own preference. Emraan Hashmi’s fan following will surely wait for this movie.

The film is produced by Emraan Hashmi films which is a production house owned by the actor. The first dialogue of the teaser is ‘God receives prayers from people and I take cash from people’. T-Series and Gulshan Kumar are presenting the movie in collaboration with Emraan Hashmi films and Ellipsis Entertainment. The strapline of the poster is Nakal Mei Hi Akal Hai. The movie will be released on January 25, 2019. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to unveil the new poster of the movie. In the movie, people are coming to Emraan Hashmi for asking about engineering seats and Bank PO seats. Emraan Hashmi is seen taking the bribe from people in return giving them seats for engineering college seats and Government jobs.

Check out the new poster of Cheat India:

Trailer on 12 Dec 2018… Here's the second poster of #CheatIndia… Directed by Soumik Sen… 25 Jan 2019 release. #RepublicDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/Inx3r1Yqxe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More