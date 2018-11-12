Emraan Hashmi who was last seen in the movie Baadshaho is back again with Cheat India which talks about the faulty education system of our country and how we need to make it right. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019. Helmed by Soumik Sen. The movie will cast Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

On the occasion of National Education Day November 11, 2018, Emraan Hashmi released the teaser of his upcoming flick Cheat India which talks about the faulty education system of our country and how it has to be set right again. He has captioned his picture as A country’s education system is its backbone. Talking about the latest poster of the movie it uses the main tagline as Nakal Mein He Akal Hai which has left the fans intrigued as to what is going to happen in the movie. Cheat India is bankrolled under T-series and Emraan Hashmi films banner. Helmed by the makers of Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and Raid- Soumik Sen will be directing the movie. Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be seen in the lead roles.

In an interview with leading daily, Emraan Hashmi shared his views on Cheat India and said that he thinks that this is one of the most powerful movies ever and considers himself lucky to be essaying the lead role in the movie. Emraan has been away from the movies for a time now but has some interesting projects lined up. Currently, Emraan Hashmi is shooting for his movie Bard Of Blood in Leh which is bankrolled under Shah Rukh Khan Productions and Red chilies entertainment for Netflix India. Cheat India is set to release worldwide on January 25, 2019.

Take a look at the poster of Cheat India here:

