Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Cheat India. With an interesting storyline that exposes the cleavages in the Indian education system and power-packed performances, the film has piqued interest among the audience to hit the theatrical screens when the film releases on January 25. To raise the excitement level on another level, the actor has now joined hands with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa for the song Daaru Wargi.
After releasing the teaser of the song yesterday, the makers of the song have now finally released the song on YouTube. Sung, penned and composed by Guru Randhawa, the song is a foot-tapping and upbeat number that is high on the style and entertainment quotient. While the singer-actor duo looks dapper in their semi-formal attire, the song also features actor Shreya Dhanwanthary in the song.
Released just an hour ago, the music video is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Congratulating the singer for another hit song, many feel that Daaru Wargi has a very international feel in it and is going to emerge as a party anthem. With this, the song has already garnered 351, 996 views and the count is increasing with every passing second.
Have a look at how Tweeple are reacting to Daaru Wargi:
Directed by Soumik Sen and bankrolled by T-Series, Cheat India will clash with Kangana Ranaut’s magnum opus Manikarnika and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 at the box office on January 25. It will be interesting to note which film manages to make a mark at the box office and win the heart of fans.
