Cheat India song Daaru Wargi: To amp up the excitement for Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Cheat India, the makers of the film have released a new song titled Daaru Wargi. Regarded as the party anthem of the year, the song has been sung, penned and composed by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Cheat India will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Cheat India. With an interesting storyline that exposes the cleavages in the Indian education system and power-packed performances, the film has piqued interest among the audience to hit the theatrical screens when the film releases on January 25. To raise the excitement level on another level, the actor has now joined hands with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa for the song Daaru Wargi.

After releasing the teaser of the song yesterday, the makers of the song have now finally released the song on YouTube. Sung, penned and composed by Guru Randhawa, the song is a foot-tapping and upbeat number that is high on the style and entertainment quotient. While the singer-actor duo looks dapper in their semi-formal attire, the song also features actor Shreya Dhanwanthary in the song.

Released just an hour ago, the music video is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Congratulating the singer for another hit song, many feel that Daaru Wargi has a very international feel in it and is going to emerge as a party anthem. With this, the song has already garnered 351, 996 views and the count is increasing with every passing second.

Have a look at how Tweeple are reacting to Daaru Wargi:

#DAARUWARGI

So Our swag king is here with another party anthem ❤️@GuruOfficial

Look at these two smart boys in song🙈@GuruOfficial @emraanhashmi #cheatindia

This song so Amazing😍

Apka yeh song menu kill krda jave

Music is Fab❤️ @officialvee @TSeries https://t.co/ZlJrz69xgV — Tanya chaudhary (@tanya171198) December 19, 2018

#DaaruWargi is so bloody international I can't believe it has @GuruOfficial but then we are again talking about India's Billboard featuring musician 😎 This is song is a whole vibe !! Many congrats Guru for another hit number 🔥🔥💯❤ pic.twitter.com/514YzD2Wln — Eesha🎤 (@eesha_bhatt) December 19, 2018

Wohh It's an amazing amazing amazing party song @GuruOfficial ❤..#DaaruWargi is A perfect 👌 New year party song.. And the video is so different and cool @GuruOfficial ❤… U always surprise you're fans…..

Love u @GuruOfficial ❤ #DaaruWargi is #lit pic.twitter.com/mKDTu73AL2 — Monika singh 👑 (@Monikasingh2030) December 19, 2018

. @emraanhashmi thank you so much for this amazing song… Can't explain our happiness after watching this lovely party track. BLOCKBUSTER beginning of #CheatIndia from this outstanding song. Hope film will starts wonderful like this track #DaaruWargi @GuruOfficial — Ahir Kishan Gojiya (@K1shan_8) December 19, 2018

Oh….!!!! Wht a song❤❤😍😍🔥

Kudi Daaru Wargi Aa🎉🎊

Ye New Year toh Kamal ho jayega❤👍

Super classy n fantastic song❤❤

Mood is to dance to the beat of #DaaruWargi ❤

Fabulous, Incredible, Osmmmmm😚🔥👌

Mood hs bcm chilled 🤘🤘https://t.co/5gnydv8JX8#DaaruWargi pic.twitter.com/H0W0uxUJUa — Heman (@HemanHashmi) December 19, 2018

#DaaruWargi is a chartbuster from #CheatIndia . It will be played on every new year party. Jabardast song. Will increase buzz of the film.https://t.co/4FmJuiWL56 — Isha Agrawal (@ishaAgrawal786) December 19, 2018

@GuruOfficial wowww

What a super duper song

I love it so much

Incredibly Rocking#DaaruWargi @GuruOfficial

Thankyou for making this superhit rock #CheatIndia pic.twitter.com/lSzaYwpRHI — Vikas Rawat (@VikasRawat138) December 19, 2018

Directed by Soumik Sen and bankrolled by T-Series, Cheat India will clash with Kangana Ranaut’s magnum opus Manikarnika and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 at the box office on January 25. It will be interesting to note which film manages to make a mark at the box office and win the heart of fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More