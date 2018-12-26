Cheat India song Dil Mein Ho Tum: As Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's latest release gears to hit the screens on January 25, the makers of the film have released a new romantic track titled Dil Mein Ho Tum. Crooned by Armaan Malik, the song features Emraan Hashmi romancing his co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary and is set to top the charts.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with his latest release Cheat India. Ever since the first glimpse of the film has been released, it is making all the right buzz. Scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, Cheat India revolves around the exam scam plaguing Indian education system. After releasing a chartbuster titled Daaru Wargi by Guru Randhawa, the makers of the film have released a new romantic song that will tug your heartstrings.

Titled as Dil Mein Ho Tum, the song features Emraan Hashmi romancing his co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary. Sung by Armaan Malik and the music given by Bappi Lahiri and Rochak Kohli, the song comes as a breath of fresh air amid the season of remakes. It would be no surprise if the song emerges as one of the most romantic tracks of 2019.

Helmed and penned by Soumik Sen and bankrolled by T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi, Cheat India will be facing a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s magnum opus Manikarnika and Hrithik Roshan’s Cheat India.

Reacting to the box office clash, Kangana Ranaut stated in a media interaction that since the film is based on a patriotic theme, the stated release date is very important for them. She added that they will be very happy to get a solo release on Republic Day.

