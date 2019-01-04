Cheat India song Phir Mulaaqat: As Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India gears to hit the theatrical screens on January 18, the makers of the film have released a new song. Titled as Phir Mulaaqat, the song is set to make you fall in love again. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary, Cheat India was earlier scheduled to release on January 25.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has brought magic alive in his new song Phir Mulaqat from the movie Cheat India. The lyrics of the song will definitely touch your soul and make you believe that true love always finds its way. We all are aware of the fact that Emraan Hashmi’s songs are known to be the chartbusters. Fans have long been waiting for the charm that he brings on screen with songs from movies like Murder 2, Raaz 3 and Once upon a time in Mumbai and now the wait is over as a new track from his upcoming movie Cheat India has hit the video sharing platform YouTube.

Phir Mulaaqat is a romantic song composed by Kunaal Rangon and features Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi romancing his on-screen romance partner Shreya Dhanwanthary. The real magic of the song is created by the beautiful voice of Jubin Nautiyal. This song can easily make you have a dip in the ocean of emotions and fall in love with the song instantly.

As soon as it got released, social media users are showering love and praises on the song it as it is all set to become a love anthem of 2019. If we talk about the movie, it was announced recently that Cheat India has been preponed to January 18 to avoid a box office clash with Nawazuddin starrer biographical drama Thackeray and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More