Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India is making news ever since its very first announcement. Today on November 16, 2018, the makers have dropped the teaser of the film and, we must say it looks intriguing and interesting. The movie is set to hit the silver screens this Republic Day on January 25, 2018.

The Baadshaho actor earlier in an interview said that the film will take an unexpected look at the crimes in the Faulty Indian education system and he is sure that every student will relate to the subject. He further added on that he is very excited to be essaying this character and thinks that this will be a landmark in his filmography.

The movie will feature Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. It is also reportedly said that the movie will feature forty theatre actors who were cast after extensive auditioning. The movie is set to hit the silver screens this Republic Day on January 25, 2018. Check out the teaser here:

