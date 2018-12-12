Cheat India trailer: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with his latest release Cheat India. Helmed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India will hit the theatrical screens on January 25, 2019. The film will clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 at the box office. Emraan will be seen making his debut in production with Cheat India.

The much-awaited trailer of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India is finally out. Revolving around the exam scam plaguing Indian Education System, the actor plays a grey character in the film and keeps you hooked all through-out. By taking a huge sum of money from Engineering and Management college aspirants, he lures the bright students, who are in need to money, to write the entrance exam.

While it may seem like a win-win situation for all, Emraan gets himself into trouble when he is caught doing the scam and is accused of robbing of the potential candidates of a fair opportunity. The situation gets worsened when an exam paper of MBA course gets leaked.

Have a look at Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India trailer here-

After raising the excitement level among the audience with intriguing posters and the teaser, the film has certainly made it way into their weekend plans. Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi will be making his debut in production with the film. Before this, actors like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn have also made a swift and effortless transition from acting to production.

Helmed and directed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India will hit the theatrical screens on January 25, 2019. Along with Cheat India, the much-anticipated films Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut and Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan are also scheduled to release on the same date. It will be interesting to note whether the makers of the three films decide to release their films on the same date and if they do, which film will trump over the others.

