Kanika Kapoor and Ikka's Cheater Mohan is sweeping the internet with awesome reviews. Did you check out the new VYRL Originals song yet?

Kanika Kapoor looks stunning in her new song Cheater Mohan

The indie-pop era is certainly back and it is back with a bang! VYRL Originals finally released the much-awaited video song Cheater Mohan and it has sent the social media into meltdown ever since it hit the internet. The song is primarily sung by hit Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and it also features rapper Ikka.

At the time of writing this piece, it has been less than 5 hours since Cheater Mohan was released on Youtube and it has already crossed 2 lakh views. And by the look of how fans of VYRL Originals are overwhelmed by this song, it is a matter of time that it will have over a million views.

Also Read: Bhojpuri hot rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav’s intimate photo has set the Internet on fire!

VYRL Originals is a platform created by EMI Records India and film director Mohit Suri to promote independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers. It usually releases one brand new song every month and launches it across various music streaming services worldwide and on the radio.

Also Read: Kanak Pandey’s latest hot Instagram photo is driving fans berserk!

Here’s how fans on Twitter are reacting to Cheater Mohan by Kanika Kapoor and Ikka:

Nice to see VYRL ORIGINALS bringing back the era of Indi-pop music. The latest release, single of @TheKanikakapoor is 👍 https://t.co/Kucbgvl6fy — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) September 18, 2018

I love that the vibe of this song is so upbeat and full of energy, and not about crying over your ex! @TheKanikakapoor VYRL ORIGINALS pic.twitter.com/4MfCySHYyG — Saravanan Hari 🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) September 18, 2018

VYRL ORIGINALS is the most amazing track. @TheKanikakapoor pic.twitter.com/6mvQA3GMtj — RAJ KUMAR KURMI 🇮🇳 (@rajkumarkurmi_) September 18, 2018

lyrics of the song is really brilliant from VYRL ORIGINALS pic.twitter.com/y3KTnWchjt — Rahul Singh (@CricRahul1) September 18, 2018

Look of @TheKanikakapoor & @Ikkanomics in this latest Song is really super VYRL ORIGINALS pic.twitter.com/5q0aot2Rry — Rahul Singh (@CricRahul1) September 18, 2018

The queen of pop music is back, @TheKanikakapoor is slaying it. The beat of the anthem is so cool, Well Done VYRL ORIGINALS pic.twitter.com/dWUSW1NQ5d — Pritam Bakshi (@iampritambakshi) September 18, 2018

Kanika looks gorgeous as every in her new single … loved it so much … Cheater Mohan by VYRL ORIGINALS @TheKanikakapoor @Ikkanomics @VYRLOriginals pic.twitter.com/PZyHgSzUO4 — Komal (@style_icon136) September 18, 2018

Definitely VYRL ORIGINALS this song is the best party song pic.twitter.com/a6yDoxKy1Q — . KabiR (@ShahidsWarrior_) September 18, 2018

This song lightup my mood. Enjoying the song. Great to see the beautiful looks of @TheKanikakapoor in this latest track. VYRL ORIGINALS pic.twitter.com/BaBut0kNT4 — Puneet (@puneerap) September 18, 2018

This song made my day even better. VYRL ORIGINALS pic.twitter.com/OU3Cxdvfvq — Rahul Singh (@CricRahul1) September 18, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More