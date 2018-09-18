The indie-pop era is certainly back and it is back with a bang! VYRL Originals finally released the much-awaited video song Cheater Mohan and it has sent the social media into meltdown ever since it hit the internet. The song is primarily sung by hit Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and it also features rapper Ikka.
At the time of writing this piece, it has been less than 5 hours since Cheater Mohan was released on Youtube and it has already crossed 2 lakh views. And by the look of how fans of VYRL Originals are overwhelmed by this song, it is a matter of time that it will have over a million views.
VYRL Originals is a platform created by EMI Records India and film director Mohit Suri to promote independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers. It usually releases one brand new song every month and launches it across various music streaming services worldwide and on the radio.
Here’s how fans on Twitter are reacting to Cheater Mohan by Kanika Kapoor and Ikka:
