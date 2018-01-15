In the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, Hina Khan lost the 'trophy' to Shilpa Shinde, who rose to be the winner of the reality show by winning the hearts of the audiences and sweeping the maximum number of votes. The beautiful actress kick-started her career by essaying a role of good bahu Akshara in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress, Hina Khan, may have lost the biggest reality show of India, Bigg Boss 11, but the gorgeous lady has surely won millions of hearts. As per a photo shared by Hina Khan on her Instagram account, the ‘controversial queen’ of Bigg Boss 11 is seen enjoying with her family and friends. Hina Khan had been a newsmaker right from the beginning of the controversial reality series, Bigg Boss 11. In the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, Hina Khan lost the ‘trophy’ to Shilpa Shinde, who rose to be the winner of the reality show by winning the hearts of the audiences and sweeping the maximum number of votes.

The photo shared on Hina Khan’s Facebook and Instagram account read, “Hina Khan has won the hearts of millions with the way she played inside the BB house. Here’s the first picture of Hina with her family & team Hina post the grand finale of BB”. The beautiful actress kick-started her career by essaying a role of good bahu Akshara in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan had worked for almost 8 years in the show. However, Hina Khan’s fans witnessed a completely different side to her in Bigg Boss 11.

While being a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss 11, the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ participant had been active throughout the season. Hina Khan never ever hesitated in competing with men. Hina Khan’s constant winning streak in the tasks of the show not only made her one of the favourites among the audiences but also made her as a well-deserved finalist. As Bigg Boss 11 has ended, Hina Khan’s fans are pretty excited to know that what will be the next thing that the gorgeous actress will conquer.