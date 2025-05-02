Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days After Getting Banned On Instagram India

Despite her Instagram account being blocked in India, fans have reshared her statement across platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

‘Check The Truth’: Hania Aamir Clears The Air On Fake Statement On Pahalgam Attack Days After Getting Banned On Instagram India

Hania Aamir


In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani celebrities’ Instagram accounts, including that of actress Hania Aamir, have been restricted in India.

Amidst the social media blackout, a false statement allegedly made by Hania Aamir went viral, claiming she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the restrictions.

Hania Aamir Clears the Air on Instagram

Addressing the viral post, Hania Aamir took to her Instagram Stories to deny any such statement. “A fabricated quote is being widely circulated in my name. I want to make it clear—I did not say those words and do not support or agree with what’s being falsely linked to me,” she wrote.

She emphasized that the quote misrepresented her beliefs and was entirely made up.

Hania also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent Pahalgam attack, stating, “My heart aches for the innocent victims and their families. This is a time for empathy, not political blame games.”

She urged people to avoid generalizing an entire nation based on the actions of a few extremists and to respond with compassion and thoughtfulness.

Hania Aamir Urges Followers to Verify Information

To her supporters, she wrote, “Thank you for your love. I request everyone to verify facts before sharing. Let’s choose empathy, honesty, and unity in these testing times.”

Alongside Hania Aamir, celebrities such as Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly have also had their Instagram accounts restricted.

Actor Fawad Khan, who was set to return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal, is also facing backlash as the movie’s Indian release has been delayed indefinitely due to the renewed tension.

Cross-Border Bans Reignite Post-Pahalgam Attack

On April 22, 25 Indian tourists and a Nepalese national lost their lives in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent years in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has reignited calls to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian entertainment platforms.

This situation mirrors the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack, when similar bans were enforced. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking a permanent ban, supporting the idea of cross-border cultural exchange.

