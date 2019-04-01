Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and is also gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink'where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do, as well as Toofan. Take a look at his Hello Magazine cover inside.

Versatile Farhan Akhtar recently graced the April cover of Hello Magazine, sharing the cover with the newbie Jhanvi Kapoor, the veteran actor Sharmila Tagore along with Businessman Shashwat Goenka. Farhan looks dapper as ever on the magazine cover which showcases ’20 Super Achievers’ in the two piece blue and white suit.

The actor posed like a gentleman along with the Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor for the April issue. Owing to his impersonated style that makes him stand apart from others, Farhan Akhtar bagged the title of the Most Stylish Man of the year award at the award ceremony. Dressed in a navy blue Dior suit paired with white sneakers, the actor looked dashing as he graced the award function whereas Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking as ever in a high slit silver-white gown!

Take a look at the Hello Magazine cover for the month of April 219 here:

Farhan is currently training rigorously as he has begun the prep to slip into his boxer avatar for his next film ‘Toofan’ which will go on floors soon. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym pumping iron apart from also taking up boxing.

Take a look at his fit athletic body:

The actor has recently wrapped the film schedule of his upcoming film The Sky is Pink for which he was shooting at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star, Farhan Akhtar has started his acting career in 2008 with Rock On!! where he played the role of Aditya Shroff. Director, producer, writer and an actor Farhan Akhtar in his 18 year long acting career has surely achieved a lot. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Bangistaan to Rock on 2 to Dil Dhadakne Do to Lucknow Central Akhtar has made a mark in the industry! The director has also produced some of the very popular movies and web series of the year 2018 like amazon prime, original web series Mirzapur, Gold, KGF and many more.

