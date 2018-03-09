The renowned Sufi musicians 'wadali Brothers' Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali are singers and musicians from Guru Ki Wadali in Amritsar District in Punjab, India. Pyare Lal Wadali the charismatic Sufi musician died in Amritsar following cardiac arrest. Their career started by performing outside their village was in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar. In 1975, the duo went to Jalandhar to perform but was not allowed to sing because their appearance did not pass muster.

The renowned Sufi musicians ‘Wadali Brothers’ Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali are singers and musicians from Guru Ki Wadali in Amritsar District in Punjab, India. Pyare Lal Wadali the charismatic Sufi musician died in Amritsar following cardiac arrest. He was 75 and breathed his last at Fortis Escort Hospital where he has taken on Thursday. However, doctors tried their best to save the music maestro but were not able to save him. Pyare Lal has breathed his last at 4 AM on Friday morning.

Their career started by performing outside their village was in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar. In 1975, the duo went to Jalandhar to perform but was not allowed to sing because their appearance did not pass muster. Disappointed, they decided to make a musical offering at the Harballah temple, where an executive of All India Radio, Jalandhar, spotted them and recorded their first song. The Wadali Brothers sing in the Gurbani, Kafi, ghazal and bhajan genres of music.

They believe in the Sufi tradition deeply. They consider themselves as a medium through which the preaching of great saints is passed on to others. They have never indulged commercially, and they have only a handful of recordings to their name most from live concerts. They believe in singing freely as the homage to the divine one. They do not feel very comfortable in using electronic gadgets in their music and stress on Alap and Taans.

In 2003, they entered Bollywood, rendering music director and writer Gulzar’s soulful lyrics in their unique style in the film Pinjar. They also sang one song in Dhoop. On the cards is a documentary which the Discovery Channel is planning to make on them.

Here are the five best concerts of Wadali Brothers!

Damadam Mast kalandar- Wadali Brothers and Lukhwinder wadali. A clip from wadali Brothers concert, live in Delhi on 25th of June 2016.

Jaise Meri Eid Ho Gyi wadali Brothers -Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

” JAISE MERI EID HO GYI ” By WADALI BROTHERS Padamshree Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ustad Piyare Lal Wadali In The Presence Of : Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Venue : Isha Foundation, Coimbatore,…

Sauda Ikko Jeha Wadali Brothers- Puranchand and Pyare lal wadali

Sauda Ikko Jeha : Sufi song by Wadali Brothers – Puranchand Wadali And Pyarelal Wadali at Idea Jalsa presented by Art and Artistes.

Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, Wadali Brothers: Wadali Brothers performing at Charminar Hydrabad

Ae Rangrez Mere- Wadali Brothers: Singer: Puran Chand Wadali, Pyare Lal Wadali aka Wadali Bandhu, Wadali Brothers Lyrics: Traditional (?) Composer: Krsna: This song was also picturised in the movie Tanu Weds Manu

