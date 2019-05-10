Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set for their upcoming film Chehre, which is a mystery thriller, directed by Rumi Jaffrey and is produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The shoot of the film has begun today and will hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are among the most talented actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with their interesting stories and versatile roles. Currently, the two actors have started shooting for their upcoming mystery thriller film Chehre. The film will mark as the first collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi for the first time in a mystery thriller Chehre. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and is produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

It seems that the lead actors are much-excited for their upcoming film and shared a monochrome picture of a clapper board which showcases the title of the film Chehre. The producer of the film also confirmed the news and revealed the title of the film to be Chehre. He further expressed his excitement for the film as the shoot of the film began today.

The film will also feature Rhea Chakraborty, Dritman Chakroborthy, Siddhanth Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screens o February 21, 2020.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan last appeared in mystery thriller film Badla which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh Bachchan will also appear next in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, which will hit the screens next year. The film is a planned trilogy and will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also appeared in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif. The film couldn’t do wonders at the box office and somehow failed to impress fans.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi last appeared in crime drama film Why Cheat India, which was directed by Soumik Sen and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. The film garnered mixed responses from the audience and fans and somehow couldn’t manage to impress fans.

