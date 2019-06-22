Chehre: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently shared his first looks from his upcoming Vigilante film Chehre. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery and also features Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, Emraan is looking handsome in a brown leather jacket with a pullover. Take a look at the picture:

Chehre: Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Chehre which is directed by Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Some days back, the first schedule wrapped up and the makers are planning to soon start with the next schedule. Recently, Emraan Hashmi shared his look from the film which is currently creating a buzz on social media.

In the picture, Emraan Hashmi is looking dapper dressed in a brown leather jacket and a fur pullover on it. With a sweet quote, Emraan shared the picture on Instagram. The shoot of the film began on May 10, 2019, and the film will hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

It seems that the entire team is leaving no stone unturned to impress the fans and recently Bollywood megastar Amitabh also marked history by delivering a 14-minute single take. After the shot, the entire crew stood up for the actor and clapped for his outstanding performance. Apart from Amitabh and Emraan, the film also featured Annu Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav and Rhea Chakraborty in supporting roles.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo and will share the screens for the first time with Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmaan Khurrana. Further, he will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmstra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The list of his upcoming film doesn’t end here, he will also appear in a cameo in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi last appeared in Cheat India.

T 3161 – Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

