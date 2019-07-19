Chehre: Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in the upcoming film Chehre has unveiled her first look from the film. On Friday, Kriti shared her first look on Instagram. In another photo surfacing on social media, the actor can be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Chehre: After keeping the audience etched to the silver screen in Badla, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star another enticing thriller titled Chehre. It is the first film in which Big B will share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi. After sharing the first looks of the two actors, the makers of the film have unveiled Kriti Kharbanda’s look from the film and she looks absolutely stunning.

Dressed in white attire with a tan overcoat, Kriti is seen donning a simple yet impactful look. In the photo shared by Kriti on her official account, the actor can be seen speaking out loud with her emotive eyes and a tensed expression. Another photo that has surfaced online features Kriti sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor, on the other hand, can be seen donning a distinct look with a white pullover, blue pants, red hat, wide-rimmed glasses and a white beard.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Kriti quoted Rumi Jaffery and said that she is honored to work with such a talented cast and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures Family. Emraan Hashmi had also earlier quoted Rumi Jaffery while sharing his first look on social media.

Chehre is slated to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Kharbanda, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Post Chehre, Kriti Kharbanda will also be seen in films like Housefull 4, Vaan and Pagalpanti.

