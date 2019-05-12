Chehre movie: Amitabh Bachchan has started filming for his next Chehre, a mystery thriller along with actor Emraan Hashmi. The 76-year-old actor on the occasion of Mothers day gave a sneak peek into his new look from the movie on his official Twitter handle.

Chehre movie: Amitabh Bachchan has already started filming for his next movie Chehre alongside actor Emraan Hashmi. The 76-year-old actor on the occasion of mOthers day gave a sneak peek into his look from the mystery thriller movie where he is seen sporting a thick and long beard tied at the end, donning a suit and a muffler around his neck Amitabh Bachchan has finished his look with a green cap.

Along with the photo, Big B tweeted Another meter down, started a new film with Rumi Jafry Chehre a long-standing commitment, now fructifying. Sharing more photos along with the monochrome one, Senior Bachchan said that he is honoured and happy to be able to do it. Furthermore, he said that if not in a good mood there is IPL final today where Chennai Super Kings will be playing opposite Mumbai Indians, a tough match.

On May 10, Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the first picture from the sets of Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The filming for the movie began on May 10, 2019, and will be releasing worldwide on February 21, 2020.

Take a look at his tweet here:

T 3161 – Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Anand Pandit’s Amitabh Bachchan – Emraan Hashmi starrer titled #Chehre… Filming begins today… Directed by Rumi Jafry… Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd… 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/zoMCyPRqgT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the movie will also star Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raahgir Yadav with Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie Chehre has been bankrolled under the label Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, and will be out in the theaters on February 21, 2020.

Also on the occasion of Mothers Day, Amitabh Bachchan’s new song titled Maa released. The song has been crooned by Amitabh Bachchan sir himself and Master Yajat Garg, and the lyrics have been penned by Puneet Sharma whereas the song has been composed by Anuj Garg.

