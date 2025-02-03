Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Just Won A Grammy: Everything To Know About Entrepreneur-Turned-Vocalist’s Album Triveni

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has been awarded the Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for her album Triveni. The honor was announced during the 67th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chandrika Tandon Took a Collaborative Approach

Tandon collaborated with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese-American cellist Eru Matsumoto to create Triveni, an album that seamlessly blends age-old Vedic chants with modern instrumental arrangements. The album, named after the confluence of three rivers, symbolically represents the fusion of three different cultural styles.

“Music is love, music ignites the light within all of us, and, even in our darkest days, music spreads joy and laughter,” Tandon shared during her acceptance speech in Los Angeles, reflecting on the universal power of music.

Chandrika Tandon Wears Many Hats

Chandrika Tandon, a global business leader and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, received the award alongside her accomplished collaborators. The fusion of ancient mantras and contemporary sounds in Triveni has resonated with audiences, creating a deeply healing musical experience that stands apart in its genre.

“It feels amazing,” said Tandon in an exclusive backstage interview with the Recording Academy after receiving the award. “We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us.”

A Long-Awaited Win

This Grammy win marks a significant milestone in Tandon’s musical journey. She had previously been nominated in 2011 for her album Soul Call in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category. Her win highlights her unwavering dedication to music, which complements her impressive career in business.

The competition in the category was fierce, with nominees such as Ricky Kej’s Break of Dawn, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Opus, Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, and Radhika Vekaria’s Warriors of Light. Despite the formidable competition, Triveni emerged as the winner due to its unique combination of traditional and modern sounds.

‘Triveni’ – A Cross-Cultural Musical Masterpiece

The title of the album, Triveni, translates to “confluence” in Sanskrit, encapsulating the vision of the trio to create music that transcends cultural boundaries. The album harmoniously combines Tandon’s soulful vocals with Kellerman’s evocative flute melodies and Matsumoto’s rich cello performances, forming a sound that bridges gaps between traditions and time periods.

Reflecting on the success of Triveni, Tandon expressed her gratitude on social media, saying, “We wouldn’t have reached here except for the incredible support of the fans. There are such spectacular fellow musicians I met along the way…” Her words emphasize the collaborative spirit that defines the essence of Triveni.

Triveni Album Tracks

Triveni album that won grammy for Chandrika Tandon has seven tracks.

Pathway to Light Chant in A Journey Within Aether’s Serenade Ancient Moon Open Sky Seeking Shakti

