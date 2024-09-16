Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Pop icon Cher has decided to withdraw her bid for conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, after a nine-month legal struggle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Pop icon Cher has decided to withdraw her bid for conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, after a nine-month legal struggle. Cher initially sought the conservatorship in December, citing concerns about Allman’s substance abuse issues and mental health challenges, according to BBC reports.

Following extensive legal proceedings and a brief period of mediation, Cher and Allman have reached a private settlement. This resolution allows the family to shift their focus towards healing and mending their relationship, rather than continuing their legal battle.

Focus on Healing and Family Bond

The law firm Cage & Miles, which represented Allman, commented on the outcome: “The settlement allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today.” The statement underscores the positive shift towards family reconciliation following the withdrawal of the conservatorship request.

Also read: Actor Jennie Garth Regrets Being Part Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Financial Concerns and Previous Court Filings

The decision to seek conservatorship was partly driven by concerns over significant assets that Allman was set to inherit from a trust established by his late father, musician Gregg Allman. Cher had argued that a conservatorship was necessary to safeguard these funds from being depleted due to substance abuse.

In court filings, Cher’s legal team had expressed fears that any funds distributed to Allman might be “immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.” Cher had emphasized her efforts to secure treatment for her son, stating that she had “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

Son’s Statement and Court Rulings

Despite Cher’s concerns, Allman’s legal team successfully demonstrated that he was both capable of managing his finances and maintaining sobriety. Allman himself stated that he was sober and receiving regular treatment, addressing concerns about his addiction and previous financial decisions.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica Uzcategui had previously denied Cher’s requests for temporary conservatorship, stating that Allman had shown he was “managing his finances” and “remained drug-free.” This legal affirmation of Allman’s progress contributed to the eventual dismissal of the conservatorship bid.

Also ReadThe 2024 Emmys: A Night of Show-Stopping Beauty Looks and Red Carpet Glamour

Filed under

Elijah Blue Allman law firm Cage & Miles Los Angeles musician Gregg Allman Pop icon Cher

Also Read

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief...

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

President Murmu and PM Modi Send Heartfelt Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation

President Murmu and PM Modi Send Heartfelt Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation

Entertainment

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger Catches Up With Uma Thurman, Issues A ‘Warning’ To This Iconic Character

Arnold Schwarzenegger Catches Up With Uma Thurman, Issues A ‘Warning’ To This Iconic Character

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox