Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Vicky Kaushal’s latest historic drama, Chhaava, has taken the box office by storm, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within just three days of its release. Despite a slight dip in collections on Sunday, the film continues to maintain its strong momentum and is on track to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chhaava Maintains Steady Growth At The Box Office

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava collected ₹33.37 crore on Sunday (Day 3), bringing its total India net earnings to ₹101.37 crore. The film’s box office performance has been impressive since its opening day, when it garnered ₹31 crore. The upward trend continued on Day 2 with collections reaching ₹37 crore, making it Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opening weekend in his career.

Record-Breaking Opening For Vicky Kaushal

The Raazi actor has achieved a significant milestone with Chhaava, marking his highest opening day collection to date. Prior to this, his films had comparatively modest opening figures, with Bad Newz (2024) earning ₹8.62 crore, Sam Bahadur collecting ₹5.75 crore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at ₹5.49 crore, and BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship at ₹5.10 crore. His previous blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike, had opened at ₹8.20 crore but went on to collect ₹244.14 crore (net) in its theatrical run.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Can Chhaava Surpass Uri?

Made on a reported budget of ₹130 crore, Chhaava has already recovered a significant portion of its costs in its opening weekend. If the film continues its strong box office trend, it could potentially challenge the lifetime earnings of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which remains Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film to date.

With strong word-of-mouth and audience appreciation, Chhaava is expected to continue dominating the box office in the coming weeks. Whether it surpasses Uri remains to be seen, but the film has undoubtedly cemented Vicky Kaushal’s position as a bankable star in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie