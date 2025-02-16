Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

As Chhaava continues its impressive run, it solidifies Kaushal’s position as a bankable Bollywood star.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark


Vicky Kaushal’s latest historic drama, Chhaava, has taken the box office by storm, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within just three days of its release. Despite a slight dip in collections on Sunday, the film continues to maintain its strong momentum and is on track to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chhaava Maintains Steady Growth At The Box Office

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava collected ₹33.37 crore on Sunday (Day 3), bringing its total India net earnings to ₹101.37 crore. The film’s box office performance has been impressive since its opening day, when it garnered ₹31 crore. The upward trend continued on Day 2 with collections reaching ₹37 crore, making it Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opening weekend in his career.

Record-Breaking Opening For Vicky Kaushal

The Raazi actor has achieved a significant milestone with Chhaava, marking his highest opening day collection to date. Prior to this, his films had comparatively modest opening figures, with Bad Newz (2024) earning ₹8.62 crore, Sam Bahadur collecting ₹5.75 crore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at ₹5.49 crore, and BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship at ₹5.10 crore. His previous blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike, had opened at ₹8.20 crore but went on to collect ₹244.14 crore (net) in its theatrical run.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Can Chhaava Surpass Uri?

Made on a reported budget of ₹130 crore, Chhaava has already recovered a significant portion of its costs in its opening weekend. If the film continues its strong box office trend, it could potentially challenge the lifetime earnings of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which remains Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film to date.

With strong word-of-mouth and audience appreciation, Chhaava is expected to continue dominating the box office in the coming weeks. Whether it surpasses Uri remains to be seen, but the film has undoubtedly cemented Vicky Kaushal’s position as a bankable star in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Filed under

Box Office Collection Chhaava

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $21M US Grant for Voter Turnout In India, BJP Calls It ‘External Interference’

Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $21M US Grant for Voter Turnout In India, BJP Calls It...

Are You A CSK Fan? Check Out Chennai Super Kings’ Full IPL 2025 Fixtures

Are You A CSK Fan? Check Out Chennai Super Kings’ Full IPL 2025 Fixtures

Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Hardik Pandya To Miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK Due To This Reason…

Hardik Pandya To Miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK Due To This Reason…

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

Entertainment

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On Google In India?

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox