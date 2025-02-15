Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava takes a phenomenal start, collecting ₹33.10 crore on day one. The film emerges as 2025’s biggest Bollywood opener, setting multiple records.

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records


Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s historical biopic Chhaava took a phenomenal start at the box office, collecting ₹33.10 crore on its opening day. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has shattered several records, making it one of the most remarkable debuts of 2025.

Biggest Opener of 2025

According to box office reports, Chhaava has surpassed the first-day collections of Sky Force (₹15.30 crore), another Maddock Films production, to emerge as the highest opener of the year.

Vicky Kaushal’s Career-Best Opening

With its grand opening, Chhaava has set a new milestone in Vicky Kaushal’s career. The film’s first-day earnings have far exceeded his previous highest openers, including Bad Newz (₹8.62 crore), Uri (₹8.20 crore), Raazi (₹7.53 crore), and Sam Bahadur (₹6.25 crore).

Rashmika Mandanna’s Second-Biggest Hindi Opener

The film also marked a significant milestone for Rashmika Mandanna. Chhaava stands as her second-biggest Hindi film opening, following Animal, which recorded an enormous ₹63.80 crore on its first day.

Laxman Utekar’s Highest First-Day Collection

Director Laxman Utekar has achieved his career-best opening with Chhaava, surpassing his previous directorial hits like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (₹5.49 crore) and Luka Chuppi (₹8.01 crore).

Akshaye Khanna’s Biggest Opener

Akshaye Khanna, who plays the formidable Aurangzeb in the film, has also secured his highest-ever first-day collection. Chhaava crushed the opening numbers of Drishyam 2 (₹15.38 crore), making it his best-performing debut.

Biggest Valentine’s Day Opener

Releasing on February 14, Chhaava has become the highest-grossing Valentine’s Day release ever, overtaking past box office hits like Roy (₹10.40 crore), My Name Is Khan (₹8 crore), Gunday (₹16.12 crore), Jolly LLB 2 (₹13.20 crore), Gully Boy (₹19.40 crore), Love Aaj Kal 2 (₹12 crore), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (₹7.02 crore).

Dinesh Vijan’s Second-Biggest Opener

The historical drama has also achieved the second-biggest opening for producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Chhaava follows closely behind Stree 2, which recorded an impressive ₹55.40 crore on its opening day.

With these remarkable achievements, Chhaava is off to a historic start at the box office. The coming days will determine whether it maintains its momentum and sets further records.

