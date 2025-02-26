Chhaava Fever Reaches Down South, Vicky Kaushal’s Epic Historical Saga To Release In Telugu- Check Release Date Here!

The upcoming Telugu release is expected to further broaden its reach, ensuring the legacy of this fearless warrior echoes even louder.

Chhaava featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a buzz at the box office, recording impressive earnings within just 10 days of its release.

Due to the overwhelming response from audiences, the filmmakers have now decided to release the movie in Telugu, expanding its reach to a broader audience base.

Telugu Release Confirmed Following Massive Demand

On Wednesday, Maddock Films took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, sharing a special poster showcasing Vicky Kaushal with the movie title Chhaava written in Telugu.

The caption read, “The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions. #ChhaavaInCinemas Now.”

Chhaava narrates the inspirational journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, resonating with audiences for its powerful storytelling and historical significance. Initially released in Hindi, the film is now gearing up for a Telugu debut, driven by immense audience demand.

Grand Telugu Release on March 7, 2025

The makers have officially confirmed that Chhaava will be dubbed and released in Telugu on March 7, 2025. GA2 Pictures will distribute the movie across Andhra Pradesh, ensuring a widespread release.

Since its premiere on February 14, the film has shattered box office records, accumulating an outstanding Rs 417.20 crore GBOC in India within just 11 days. On Tuesday alone, it grossed Rs 19.23 crore, reinforcing its blockbuster success.

The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand⚔️❤️‍🔥 Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th💥👑#ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions 🔥@vickykaushal09 @iamRashmika #AkshayeKhanna… pic.twitter.com/awm4MAq4J6 — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) February 26, 2025

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale.

The ensemble cast also includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

Powerful Storytelling Resonates with Audiences

With its captivating narrative and exceptional performances, Chhaava continues to win hearts and inspire audiences. The historical epic celebrates the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, making a significant cultural impact.

The upcoming Telugu release is expected to further broaden its reach, ensuring the legacy of this fearless warrior echoes even louder.

As Chhaava gears up for its grand Telugu release, fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the cinematic journey once again. Mark your calendars for March 7, 2025, and get ready to witness the epic saga in Telugu.

